Has there been any further updates in Derby County’s reported pursuit of Tyler Roberts?

Wayne Rooney will be desperate to add a couple of fresh faces to his Derby County before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Although things may have improved on the pitch, the Rams’ ownership off the pitch is still up in the air heading into February.

Rooney will be keen to add a player or two to his squad before Monday’s deadline, as Derby continue to battle for safety.

One player who was previously linked with a move to Pride Park is Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts, as Rooney looks to bolster his options in the final third.

Football Insider claimed that Derby and Sheffield Wednesday were among those being linked with the Wales international last month.

Roberts, though, doesn’t look set to leave Elland Road anytime soon.

The Athletic have recently reported that Roberts is expected to stay at Leeds beyond the end of this transfer window, despite approaches to take him on loan.

Roberts has made only two league starts for Leeds this season, and recently played a key part in guiding Marcelo Bielsa’s side to an away win over Newcastle.

The forward showed excellent awareness to create space for Jack Harrison to fire in a late winner for Leeds at St. James’ Park.

He is starting to become more important for Bielsa, and it looks very unlikely that he will be leaving Elland Road before Monday.

Derby will now have to assess other options, as Rooney looks to add a fresh face to his attacking armory and keep on guiding his side up the table.