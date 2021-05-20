Has there been any fresh developments in Will Grigg’s situation at Sunderland amid recent Ipswich Town and MK Dons interest?

Sunderland are gearing up for a busy old summer.

While Lee Johnson’s side are in the middle of a dramatic play-off double-header against Lincoln City, attentions behind-the-scenes are focused on the summer transfer window and the potential incomings and outgoings at the Stadium Of Light.

Plenty of players are out of contract this summer, but one who faces an uncertain time is Will Grigg.

The striker moved to Sunderland in January 2019 but has endured a really difficult time on Wearside after scoring just eight times in over two years with the club.

Grigg struggled to break into the first team during the first half of the season, leading the 29-year-old to head out on loan to MK Dons during the January transfer window.

Since then the frontman has really recaptured his goalscoring touch after scoring eight and creating three more for Russell Martin’s side during the second half of the campaign.

With the regular season now over it seems that Grigg will be returning to Sunderland this summer, however his long-term future remains up in the air.

Martin revealed in March that MK Dons would be interested in bringing the player back to the club on a permanent basis this summer – a move that would no doubt appeal to a player who has really enjoyed his loan spell in recent months.

Ipswich Town are also said to be keen on a move, as per reports from Football Insider.

However the final decision will likely lie with the Black Cats who will want to make the best decision possible regarding a player who arrived for a League One record fee of around £3million.