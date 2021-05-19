Has there been any fresh developments in Swindon Town’s manager search?

Swindon Town are still in the hunt for a successor to John Sheridan after the experienced manager departed the club not long prior to their subsequent relegation back to Sky Bet League Two.

Various names have been linked with the vacant position at the County Ground since, with the rumour mill having been in full flow over the past few months.

Paul Tisdale and Robbie Fowler appear to be emerging as the two favourites for the job, with the former Liverpool striker having said to have been in talks with the Robins’ hierarchy recently according to various sources.

Meanwhile Tisdale has previously been linked with a move to Swindon earlier in his managerial career, with the previous reports surfacing whilst he was Exeter City – a fact that was put down to him living locally to the club by the 48-year-old himself.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Swindon Town – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Lloyd Isgrove ever score a goal for Swindon? Yes No

Out of the two men mentioned, Tisdale possesses far more experience at Football League level from his time with the Grecians and recent positions with the likes of MK Dons and Bristol Rovers and would arguably provide a bit more stability to a club that has lost it’s way this season.

Whilst it is also understandable that Fowler is in with a shot of getting the job, as the Robins have shown in the past that they are willing to give rookie managers a chance to cut their teeth in Wiltshire, as seen in the case of Richie Wellens, who has since gone to achieve great things in his career in the dugout.

With key players having been linked with departures in recent months and boardroom issues continuing to surface, this will be one hell of a rebuilding job for the main who takes over the reins.