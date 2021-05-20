Has there been any fresh developments in Scott Twine’s situation as QPR and Barnsley circle?

In what looks set to be a busy transfer window for clubs up and down the country, one player whose future many will be interested in, is Scott Twine.

Having started the season on loan with Newport in League Two, the midfielder ended it back at parent club Swindon, who he was unable to prevent from dropping back into the fourth-tier for the 2021/22 campaign.

Never the less, with Twine scoring 13 goals and providing ten assists in 36 league games for those two clubs across the course of this season, it seems as though the 21-year-old will still be a man in demand once the transfer market reopens.

A long list of Championship clubs – including Luton, Brentford, Bournemouth, QPR and Reading – were interested in Twine as far back as the January transfer window, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

With that interest from the Championship having seemingly not gone away, with Barnsley also said to be in the running, (as per The Sun, 04/04, p61), it does seem as though there could be quite a battle for Twine’s services in the coming months.

However, it seems Swindon have not given up hope of keeping Twine at The County Ground for next year, with the club confirming in their end of season released and retained list that they have offered the midfielder a new contract, although it remains to be seen if that is a deal he will accept.

Another potential subplot that has emerged recently, is reported interest from Portsmouth, who will again be looking to compete for promotion from League One next season, having missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the season.

While a move to the Championship may be more appealing, it could be argued that Twine could be more confident of getting regular first-team football by remaining in League One with a switch to Fratton Park this summer.

As a result, while the level of interest from further up the pyramid that there is in Twine means it is hard to imagine he will be at Swindon again next year, the number of options available to him means it still seems too soon to know just where he will be next season.

Indeed, given the importance of this decision to his career, you wouldn’t blame him for taking his time to make it.