Has there been any fresh developments in Max Aarons’ future at Norwich City as Man Utd circle?

Max Aarons’ future at Norwich City remains somewhat ‘up in the air’ heading towards the 2021/22 season, as the Canaries prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Canaries won promotion from the Championship this term, with Aarons playing his part, as the 21-year-old made 47 appearances in total.

Aarons has been with Norwich since 2016, and his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs reportedly being interested in landing his signature.

Manchester United’s interest in signing the right-back has been well-documented, although there hasn’t been any significant developments in recent weeks, although it had previously been reported that Aarons is high up on their transfer wish-list heading into the summer.

Italian side Roma reportedly saw a bid in the region of £20million rejected earlier this year, but there interest doesn’t seem to have been reignited at this stage.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has recently admitted in an interview with BBC Sport that some players might depart this summer, with Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia all being linked with moves elsewhere in the past.

“It might be the end of the journey for some of them, it might be a club comes in that is off the scale.

“One of them may go, maybe two or all three of them will go, who knows – but the facts are that this team isn’t about one or two players. For us to be successful in the Premier League it’s going to be how does the squad of 20 do, not if one player performs brilliantly.”

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead, and his future could depend on other transfer deals during the summer window, which is set to open in the near future.

The Carrow Road faithful will be hoping that Aarons can stick around with Daniel Farke’s side, as he’s shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing his football in the Premier League in the coming months.