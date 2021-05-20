Has there been any fresh developments in Lee Buchanan’s situation at Derby County amid transfer interest?

Derby County are facing a vital summer transfer window but they are set to face a nervous period over the long-term future of defender Lee Buchanan amid interest from elsewhere.

The 20-year-old’s form for the Rams in his 35 Championship appearances has been one of the rare bright moments for Wayne Rooney’s side this term. His performances have shown that he is a player that is capable of being developed into someone that could potentially perform in the Premier League in the next few years, if he can continue to improve.

Buchanan has just one year remaining on his current deal with the Rams and that could mean that Derby might have to consider cashing in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free. The 20-year-old is an asset for Derby and given all of the uncertainty over their long-term of the club’s ownership they might have to cash in on that.

Football League World has previously revealed that West Ham were the first team to have registered an interest in the defender ahead of the summer. The Hammers, who are closing in on European football with just one game left in the Premier League, are monitoring Buchanan alongside Louie Sibley as well. They could make a move for the duo at the end of the campaign.

It has also been reported by the Mail Online that Arsenal are also potentially interested in bringing Buchanan to the Emirates Stadium this summer. That comes with the Gunners looking to add to the options they have available to them down the left-hand side of their defence.

There has not been any concrete offers to have come in for the defender so far, so his future at the moment looks to be up in the air still heading into the summer. However, with Rooney having recently suggested that he feels he has the potential to even make the England squad in a few years, it could only be a matter of time before there is official interest registered in him.

