Has there been any fresh developments in Jordan Rhodes’ situation at Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation remains raw and there’s been little clarity on what the future holds for certain senior players at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s work ahead of 2021/22 will have already begun and there’s no need for Wednesday to be rushing to make their retained list public just yet despite others doing so; after all, the EFL season goes on with the play-offs.

One man whose future we await an update on is Jordan Rhodes, who is out of contract and really starting to look like he will be moving on to a fresh opportunity in the new season.

What do we know so far?

With Rhodes out of contract, all signs have been pointing to the exit door at Hillsborough for some time.

Football League World understands that two of Rhodes’ former clubs are interested in him in Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town.

Ipswich are, of course, plying their trade in League One, whilst Huddersfield can offer Rhodes Championship football still.

Our understanding of the situation is that it is Huddersfield in pole position to link back up with the striker.

Further reports elsewhere suggest that contract offers are on the table from the aforementioned clubs.

What’s the latest?

Given there’s been little noise regarding the senior group of players at Sheffield Wednesday, there’s not much of an update.

It’s expected that Rhodes will be on the move still, but Wednesday’s retained list will accelerate any speculation and news of Rhodes’ next move.

However, there’s been no urgency with regard to that development at Hillsborough, as the club take time to find their feet once more after the rollercoaster of the Championship relegation battle.