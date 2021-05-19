Has there been any fresh developments in Joe Lumley’s situation at QPR as clubs circle?

Queens Park Rangers look set to lose at least one goalkeeper this summer as Joe Lumley’s contract comes to a close.

The 26-year-old is set to move on to pastures new after losing the starting jersey at Loftus Road to Seny Dieng, who waited four years to get his chance at the Hoops and he has not looked back since getting the nod in September.

Dieng himself has being linked away from the club, with the likes of West Ham United reportedly interested, but it’s the man he replaced who will be moving on.

Lumley made just three league appearances between 2015 and the end of the 2017/18 campaign after signing professional terms with QPR in 2013, but he finally got his breakthrough in the 2018/19 season, playing 42 times in the Championship.

He was preferred to Liam Kelly the following season as well, but after picking up an injury very early on this season, Dieng was given his opportunity and never looked back.

Lumley did make three more appearances before the end of the season but with first-team opportunities now limited, he looks set to go elsewhere.

Football Insider reported last week that Middlesbrough were looking at Lumley, and then shared the development yesterday that Millwall had entered the race for the stopper.

But it looks like that battle is all but over, as talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has reported that Boro have won the race to sign Lumley.

With Marcus Bettinelli heading back to Fulham, Boro are short of senior options in-between the sticks and Lumley could either be Neil Warnock’s first-choice or he could battle with another potential incoming for the number one shirt.

Lumley himself will be hoping that he’s going to Teesside as a starting option – he’s spent a whole season on the bench at Loftus Road and he will believe that he’s good enough to be playing week in, week out in the Championship.