Has there been any fresh developments in Alex Halilovic’s future at Birmingham City?

Birmingham City are set for a busy summer and one of the immediate priorities for Lee Bowyer will be to tie down Alen Halilovic to a new contract.

The former Barcelona man joined Blues as a free agent earlier in the season, and after a slow start, he began to flourish under the guidance of the current boss when he arrived towards the end of the season.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there is uncertainty about his future, and here we provide the latest on the situation.

Firstly, Bowyer has already made it clear that he is a big fan of the player, which was evident by the fact he regularly picked the Croatian when he was available as Blues enjoyed a remarkable run following his appointment.

So, an offer has been submitted to the player and Halilovic appeared to be enjoying his football at St. Andrew’s after what had been a frustrating few years where he struggled for game time.

Therefore, you would think reaching an agreement with the player would be straightforward.

Does St Andrew’s have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Oakwell Higher Lower

Unfortunately for Blues, it’s not as simple as that. As a free agent, Halilovic is right to weigh up his options and reports from his home country have claimed that he is attracting interest from Spain, Italy, Turkey and from other English clubs.

Clearly, that complicates things and ultimately it’s all going to be down to the ex-AC Milan man. He will have to consider the proposals that are put his way, including the one from Blues, and then make a decision.

The fact he seems settled at Birmingham and enjoying his game gives them an advantage over others, but it remains to be seen what will happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.