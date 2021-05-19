Has there been any fresh developments in Adam Armstrong’s Blackburn Rovers future?

It feels as though much of Blackburn Rovers’ upcoming summer transfer window, will focus on Adam Armstrong.

Having scored a remarkable 29 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions this season, it always seemed inevitable that the striker was going to attract interest ahead of the next transfer market.

Indeed, West Ham, Everton, and Armstrong’s former club Newcastle, have all been credited with an interest in the striker in the past few months.

So with the window now almost open, it does seem as though the focus on Armstrong is becoming more and more intense.

Speaking after his side’s 5-2 win over Birmingham on the final day of the season – in which Armstrong netted his third hat-trick of the campaign – manager Tony Mowbray admitted that he hoped for the player’s sake that a “ridiculous” offer comes in to secure a Premier League move for the 24-year-old.

Reports earlier in the season had suggested that Rovers are demanding £25million for the sale of their top scorer, and it now seems as though that may put a spanner in the works when it comes to a potential transfer.

Responding to a question from one Blackburn fan last week about the likelihood of an Ewood Park departure for Armstrong this summer, journalist Alan Nixon suggested a deal is unlikely at the current asking price.

That is something that could arguably be seen as a something of a risk for Rovers.

The money they could receive for Armstrong would be certainly help them to replace the long list of players who have left the club at the end of this season, following the expiry of their contract or loan with the club.

It is also worth noting that Armstrong is now entering the final year of his own contract with Rovers, meaning this could be the final window where the club can receive a fee for him, and they will surely not want to lose a player of his quality for nothing in 12 months time.

However, it now seems as though the club have a plan in place to try and avoid that happening, with Nixon recently reporting that Rovers could be willing to sell Joe Rothwell – himself in the final year of his Blackburn contract after the club triggered an extension at the end of this season – in order to fund an improved deal for Armstrong going forward.

Exactly how much Rovers will want for the midfielder, or whether there even will be any interest in Rothwell, remains to be seen, meaning it could be some time before we know whether that particular plan to extend Armstrong’s stay at Ewood Park will be successful.

As a result, you feel that the saga surrounding Armstrong has got some way to go yet, and it will be fascinating to see where it finishes, for all those involved.