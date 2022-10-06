“Has the tools to do job” – Pundit delivers exciting new Watford manager verdict

Last week, Watford opted to cut Rob Edwards’ time short at the club, moving swiftly on to appoint former West Brom and West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic.

Bilic got off to the best possible start, with the Hornets running out as impressive 4-0 winners at the Bet 365 Stadium on Sunday afternoon, however, his first game in charge at Vicarage Road ended in defeat against Swansea City last night.

Securing promotion back to the Premier League will be the ultimate objective for the 54-year-old and that will be, of course, a common target for all associated with the Hertfordshire club.

Sharing his thoughts on the appointment of Bilic, with reference to the job he did at West Brom, Carlton Palmer told FLW:

“Slaven done a magnificent job for them (West Brom), getting them promoted.

“And, now, he’s back in the chance now with Watford, he knows what’s on the line

“He also, I believe, has the tools to do the job. I think they have the squad to do that. I think they have the squad to challenge for an automatic spot.

“And, you’ve seen the first result with Slaven going in, with a magnificent first performance.

“I’m hoping he does really well Slaven because he is one of those really good guys in the game.”

The verdict

Of course, lots of Watford fans were all onboard the change of direction that was seemingly occurring at Vicarage Road when Edwards was appointed, leading to frustrations when his time was cut short.

However, when the dust settled, it was clear that Bilic was an exciting option to take charge at Vicarage Road, with the 54-year-old having recent experience of guiding a club through the Championship.

Admittedly, the second-tier has continued to adapt stylistically and physically since Bilic managed to lead West Brom to the Premier League, however, there is huge potential with Bilic and Watford.

With objectives high, and patience not so, it will be interesting to see how Bilic gets on as this season progresses.