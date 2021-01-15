‘Has the technical ability to perform in the Premier League’ – Crystal Palace in race with Newcastle for Huddersfield man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien but face competition from Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Terriers would be open to selling him for the right price.

It is understood that Palace, Newcastle and the Blades are all interested.

So, would he be a good signing for the south London club? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Given we often see Palace go with just a two-man axis in the middle of midfield, I’d be a bit wary of O’Brien.

The 22-year-old is a cracking little player, with bags of energy and potential to grow into a really established Premier League player.

However, he thrives in a three and the two-man set up that Palace favour requires more of a block than a tenacious terrier like O’Brien.

He’s got Premier League quality, undoubtedly, I’m just not entirely convinced that it makes sense given Palace’s style of football.

There are other Premier League sides that would be better suited.

George Harbey

I think this would be a typical Palace signing.

We’ve seen Ebere Eze do really well since making the step-up from the Championship. and there is no reason to suggest why O’Brien can’t do the same.

He’s been forced to play out wide due to Josh Koroma’s injury, but he’s done well and shown his quality on the ball.

He’s a good passer, a good dribbler, and I definitely think he has the technical ability to perform in the Premier League.

He’d fit right into Roy Hodgson’s style of play.

Jake Sanders

Despite Huddersfield’s struggles in recent seasons, one player that has regularly impressed me is O’Brien.

Whilst O’Brien’s goalscoring record isn’t great, the 22-year-old’s versatility is a huge reason for his rapid rise up the Football League ladder.

O’Brien was playing in the third-tier less than two seasons ago, and although some might see a Premier League move as too soon, he’s certainly earned his right following his performances during the previous 18 months with the Terriers.