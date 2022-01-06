‘Has the star quality’ – Leeds United monitor Millwall transfer situation: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are monitoring Jed Wallace’s situation at Millwall, according to The News.

With Wallace out of contract in the summer, Besiktas and Nottingham Forest have both emerged as potential destinations but Leeds and Watford are said to also be keeping tabs on the situation.

So, would he be a good signing for Leeds? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

What club did Leeds United sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Illan Meslier Lorient PSG Rennes Lille

Alfie Burns

You can see why Leeds will have an eye on Wallace’s situation at Millwall.

He’s a player that could be available at a decent price this month and they’d be stupid not to at least have a look.

Leeds know all about Wallace from their stint in the EFL when the forward caused them all kinds of problems whenever they locked horns with Millwall.

At this stage of his career, he’s probably ready for a crack at the Premier League.

In terms of Leeds and whether they need him, though, I’m not so sure.

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad is badly lacking in the midfield, which has to be a priority before anything else this month.

Adding Wallace to an already strong attacking line-up (when everyone is fit, of course) just doesn’t seem to make much sense.

George Dagless

This is very intriguing.

I think Wallace is a player that absolutely deserves a shot in the Premier League and his energetic style could potentially fit nicely at Leeds United.

I do wonder, though, where Marcelo Bielsa would look to fit him in as he already has some fabulous players in the parts of the pitch that Wallace would like to operate.

Of course, you could see a star like Raphinha, in particular, moving on from Elland Road in the not too distant future so that might free up a spot in the side, and I do think Wallace has the star quality to offer Leeds plenty, if not quite at the level of the Brazilian.

I think for the low-cost fee that would be involved, it might be worth a shot.

Sam Rourke

If Leeds can secure Wallace for a low-cost fee, then this would be fantastic business.

Wallace is more than good enough to be playing in the Premier League and he possesses a lot of characteristics that would appeal to Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

His work ethic, energy and cutting edge on the flank could be a real weapon to add to Leeds’ attacking arsenal and with the future of Raphinha still in question, Wallace could provide a viable solution if the Brazilian did depart.

Perhaps Leeds need to concentrate on adding in central midfield areas first but if the option is there to get him in for a respectable fee then it should be considered.