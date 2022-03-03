“Has the potential to play at a higher level” – Southampton register interest in Birmingham City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Southampton are monitoring Birmingham City teenage midfielder Jordan James ahead of a potential move in the summer, Football League World exclusively reported yesterday.

The 17-year-old has been a first-teamer under Lee Bowyer this term, remaining above fellow youngster Jobe Bellingham as things stand and becoming a regular starter in the West Midlands with 17 league appearances to his name so far this season.

His emergence and promising performances have attracted interest from several top-tier sides including the Saints, Everton, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, any top-flight club that approaches officials at St Andrew’s regarding a potential move for the teenager will need to fork out a hefty amount to lure him away from his current club with the midfielder contracted to the second-tier outfit until 2024.

His deal may even be extended past that with Birmingham engaging in fresh talks with the 17-year-old over an extension, possibly making a deal difficult to conclude for the Saints and others.

Looking at this situation from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side’s point of view though, would this be a good addition on the south coast? Is he a needed figure at St Mary’s?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it could be a smart signing for the future for Southampton.

At his age, and with just a few first-team games under his belt for Birmingham, it would feel a bit too soon to throw James straight into the demands of the Premier League at St Mary’s.

Even so, with what he has shown for Birmingham so far this season, James certainly has the potential to play at a higher level, so it could be smart for Southampton to sign him now to use his talents at a later date, before another top-flight club get there first.

Indeed, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong and Oriol Romeu, there are some excellent midfielders in that Southampton side for James to learn from, meaning this could be an excellent platform for him to develop and push on with his career from, especially when you add in the feelgood factor there is around the club.

George Dagless

It’s pretty hard to say given he’s only 17.

He’s obviously a talent but predicting just how good he could be at this point, for nearly every young player, is pretty tough.

Let’s put it this way, though, he has talent and is clearly thought of highly at Birmingham, who have shown what sort of player they can produce with the likes of Jude Bellingham.

James isn’t perhaps at that level right now but he clearly has potential and Southampton are good at bringing players on so it might work.

He’s not getting into the side straight away, though, so who can honestly say if it’s definitely a good move – there are so many variables.

Declan Harte

Ralph Hassenhuttl has utilised young players to much success during his time with Southampton.

Jordan James would be a bold signing to make given his lack of experience.

The midfielder has only made 17 appearances at senior level so far in his career.

While he has been impressive for Birmingham City, it is likely too soon for him to make the leap to be a Premier League player.

If Southampton secure his signature, it is likely that he will be loaned out to continue his development, but this could still be a really exciting signing for the future of the club.