‘Has the potential to become a real star’ – Leeds United eye transfer move for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are facing a very difficult situation this summer regarding the long-term future of key midfielder Lewis O’Brien as transfer interest emerges in him.

O’Brien has just one more year left to run on his current deal at Huddersfield and he is one of the most sellable assets that the Terriers have within their squad at the moment.

That means that they will have decide on whether it is best to keep hold of him and risk losing him for nothing or cash in this summer.

It has been reported recently by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that Leeds United have now entered the race to sign O’Brien from Huddersfield this summer.

It is believed that Marcelo Bielsa is on the lookout to bolster his midfield options and that the 22-year-old is a potential option that they could turn to.

So with Leeds United transfer links emerging in O’Brien, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he is good enough to be moving to the Whites in the Premier League this summer…

Sam Rourke

He’s a cracking talent who has the potential to become a real star in the top-flight.

For me, it’s no surprise that Leeds United are keeping tabs on the Terriers man, as he consistently showcases the sort of industry and intensity that Marcelo Bielsa wants from his players.

He’s a energetic, busy midfielder who is capable of breaking the lines with his passing ability whilst offers sturdy defensive qualities that make him a real attractive proposition for Leeds.

With Mateusz Klich getting no younger at Leeds, a new addition like O’Brien could be just what they need to freshen up the middle of the park.

Whether he’d jump straight into that Leeds XI right now is unlikely, but given time, he has the ability to work his way into the Whites team in time as he progresses.

He has bags of experience having been an ever-present figure for Huddersfield in recent seasons, and he could take his game to the next level at Elland Road in my view.

The higher or lower Huddersfield Town transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Did Huddersfield Town sign Terence Kongolo for a higher or lower transfer fee than what they paid for Steve Mounie? Higher Lower

Phil Spencer

I certainly think that Lewis O’Brien has the potential to be a future Leeds United star.

The midfielder has been a standout performer for Huddersfield Town during the last season and given his technical qualities and intensity on the ball I think that he could be a good fit.

Competition for places will be difficult at Elland Road with the player likely to be competing with Kalvin Phillips for his place in the team, but there’s no doubt that he’d be one for the future.

The 23-year-old is getting better every year and if he does get the chance to link up with Marcelo Bielsa it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him kick on again.

Ben Wignall

I do rate O’Brien as a good Championship midfielder, but at this moment in time I don’t think he’s good enough to slot into the midfield of a team who have aspirations of playing in Europe in 2022.

O’Brien offers some good traits, with his box-to-box abilities and his passing range impressive at Championship level but it’s such a step up to go from a struggling Huddersfield side to a Marcelo Bielsa team who finished in the top half of the Premier League last season.

I could see O’Brien being more suited to a lower-end top-flight team, and the likes of Burnley, Brentford and Norwich have been linked with him in recent months and I could see him fitting in at all of those sides.

Even though Bielsa has worked his magic with a lot of Leeds players, it really would be a big ask for O’Brien to step up to such a level in such a short space of time and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was on the club’s list but with other targets being ahead of him in the pecking order.