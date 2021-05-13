‘Has the potential to be something of a passenger’ – Derby County emerges as potential landing spot for free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly eyeing a move for Alex Pritchard, who is on course to leave Huddersfield Town this summer.

The Terriers have now confirmed he won’t be signing a new deal and, according to Last Word on Sports, Derby are keen on the playmaker.

But would he be a good signing for the Rams? And is he needed?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I’m quite critical of Pritchard because he’s just not impacted Huddersfield’s season at all in the Championship this time around, despite the fact that at times Carlos Corberan really needed a creative spark.

It’s probably the expectancy you have of a player like Pritchard, who has been so good at this level before, that means I’ve got this view on him at this moment in time.

I think moving on from Huddersfield is the right thing for him to do, but whoever takes him on is taking on a massive gamble, because the last two years or so haven’t been good enough.

Can Derby of all clubs take that kind of risk? I’m not 100% convinced and feel they might have to make a better fist of their recruitment over the summer to be a success in the Championship.

2020/21 has been a mess and Rooney has his work cut out. I don’t feel he needs a player like Pritchard, who has the potential to be something of a passenger.

George Harbey

I’m not overly convinced by this one.

For me, Pritchard is a shadow of the player he was once at the likes of Brentford, Swindon, and Norwich, and I think Derby can do better.

He hasn’t played a lot of games this season at all, so it would take a big pre-season to get him back to his best and get him firing under Wayne Rooney.

On a free transfer, it could make sense as Derby look set to have an awful lot of recruitment to do this summer, and they won’t have a large amount of money to spend.

But it wouldn’t inspire too many given that he’s flattered to deceive for a fellow struggler this term.

Toby Wilding

This could be one worth looking into for Derby.

After such a disappointing campaign that saw them narrowly avoid relegation, you feel it is essential that the Rams strengthen their squad this summer, in order to ensure they are not in the same position next season.

However, that is not going to be easy for them to do amid the backdrop of financial uncertainty they are currently facing, so the opportunity to sign a player such as Pritchard on a free transfer – with his Huddersfield contract expiring this summer – may well be a welcome one for Derby.

Admittedly, Pritchard has not exactly stood out on the pitch for Huddersfield recently, but there is a player in there – as evidenced by his past form with Norwich – and the experience of the top two levels of English football that the 28-year-old could bring to Pride Park mean he could be a useful addition to the Rams’ squad.