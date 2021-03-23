‘Has the potential to be good enough’ – Wolves turn attention to Championship midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are reportedly one of a number of sides monitoring Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo.

The teenager arrived at Ashton Gate from Monaco in a big-money move in 2019 and has re-established himself in the City side since the arrival of Nigel Pearson.

According to the Bristol Post, Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, and Norwich City have all been keeping tabs on Massengo recently.

So would he be a good signing for Wolves? And is he ready for the Premier League?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

He has the potential to be good enough, I would say.

I like Massengo and the quality he brings in the midfield and it is easy to forget how young he is given how well he has adapted to the game in this country.

First-team appearances have been limited a bit this season for various reasons but he’s played regularly of late and I do believe he will be in the top flight sooner or later.

It’s just about getting the move right and joining the right club – it’s up to him to decide if Wolves represent that for his own personal future.

He’s going to be good enough in the future, though, I would say.

19 facts you may not know about Ashton Gate – But are they true?

1 of 19 1. It is situated in Bs4 True False

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Massengo has really impressed me since coming into the Bristol City first-team, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the near future.

But for that to happen, he’ll be wanting assurances over regular game time in the top-flight, and Wolves could be the club to offer him that.

They already have some strong options available to them in midfield, but competition for places could soon see Massengo in the starting XI on a regular basis.

He’s still got plenty of room to develop as a player in senior football, and I think he’s a player that Wolves should be looking to sign at the earliest of opportunities heading into the summer transfer window.

Chris Thorpe

I think he’s still at an age that he’s still developing so if he was to make this move I think it would be too early to say if he’s good enough for the Premier League.

There’s no doubting his talents but I feel staying put at Bristol City would be the best thing for his career right now as I don’t see him starting for Wolves,

His style of play would suit the way Nuno Santo sets his side out and I could see him being a good addition for them in the long term but as I said before, he’s still young and needs time.

If he knows what’s good for him, he’ll stay at Ashton Gate with Pearson for the time being.