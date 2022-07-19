“Has the potential to be an excellent signing” – Blackburn Rovers targeting move for 21-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship side Blackburn Rovers are interested in recruiting Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Taylor Richards, according to yesterday’s report from Football Insider.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at league rivals Birmingham City – but his time at St Andrew’s was disrupted by injury worries as he made just six appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Unable to record a single goal or assist in the process, he didn’t exactly put himself in the shop window for the 2022/23 campaign but has attracted interest from Blackburn regardless, with Jon Dahl Tomasson in need of more attacking firepower from midfield following the departure of Joe Rothwell.

However, they aren’t the only side in the race for him, with Football Insider claiming that Queens Park Rangers are interested in taking him to Loftus Road as Michael Beale looks to put his stamp on his first-team squad.

From a Blackburn point of view though, would he be a good addition? And is he needed at Ewood Park?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their verdicts on these two key talking points.

Billy Mulley

I think this has the potential to be an excellent signing at Blackburn, should the Lancashire club win this particular race.

With QPR also in pursuit, it will not be a simple one for Blackburn to complete, however, they are a better option for Brighton to consider compared to their divisional rivals.

Not only have Brighton players succeeded during loan spells with Rovers over the last couple of seasons, there is genuine scope for Richards to come in and play a significant role at Ewood Park.

When looking at QPR’s current squad, and when factoring in that Chris Willock could return to full fitness when the new campaign begins, it is hard to see where Richards would fit in.

Not much is known about how Tomasson will set his Blackburn team up, but Richards’ arrival will be a massive boost.

Ned Holmes

Reinforcing the midfield makes a lot of sense for Blackburn Rovers given the departure of Rothwell.

With Bradley Johnson and Jacob Davenport both gone as well, Tomasson only has Buckley, Dack, and Travis as his out-and-out central midfield options.

Considering Dack’s injury record, heading into the season with that lack of depth would seem a mistake.

Richards could help to solve that problem for Rovers and bring some extra attacking impetus.

Birmingham didn’t see the best of Richards last season but his showing for Doncaster Rovers in 2019/20, when he scored 11 times across the campaign, highlights just what a positive influence he could be in the middle of the park.

It’s a deal they should make.

Adam Jones

More midfielders are certainly needed at Ewood Park but is Richards really the right type of midfielder for Rovers?

With Bradley Dack and John Buckley available as advanced midfield options, a deep-lying player in the middle of the park would be ideal as a potential partner alongside Lewis Travis.

Richards’ suitability will depend on the system Tomasson wants to operate with though.

One positive of this move is the fact he will have no shortage of motivation to do well and that can only benefit a Rovers side that have thrived with young players in recent years, with this addition providing another youthful option in the middle of the park.

Yet to prove himself in the second-tier though, he will be hoping to be as lethal in front of goal during this upcoming season as he was at then-League One side Doncaster during the 2020/21 campaign.