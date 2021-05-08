‘Has the potential to be an asset’ – Burnley lining up transfer move for Stoke City ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Burnley are interested in signing Stoke City’s colossal centre-back Harry Souttar this summer, per LancsLive.

It’s been expected that the Clarets would re-ignite their interest in Souttar’s team-mate Nathan Collins, who has been linked with a move to Turf Moor ever since the January transfer window.

Sean Dyche’s side reportedly had two bids rejected months ago for the 20-year-old, with £7.5 million not being enough to tempt the Potters into selling.

Burnley may now have moved onto his centre-back partner though, with Souttar being apparently eyed up as an alternative.

The 22-year-old has had a breakout year at the bet365 Stadium, playing 38 times in the Championship, scoring once and bagging three assists.

Along with Collins and Tyrese Campbell, Souttar is the latest promising talent at Stoke to be linked with a move to the Premier League, but would he fit in at Burnley? The FLW team have given their thoughts…

Jordan Rushworth

Souttar is exactly the right type of signing Burnley should be aiming to make during the summer transfer window, with the 22-year-old a player with a lot of potential who can be developed in the coming years.

The defender has already shown signs of class with his consistent performances for Stoke in the Championship, and he seems to be a player that is more developed than Nathan Collins at this stage given he has had that little more experience.

Burnley have developed both Michael Keane and James Tarkowski in recent times and shown that if centre-backs that arrive are patient and willing to wait for their chance then they can go onto become quality Premier League players under Sean Dyche.

The Clarets need to add to their defensive options this summer, with Ben Gibson and Jimmy Dunne likely to leave and also Tarkowski’s future will also be up in the air again. Souttar would be a very good option for them to bring into the club.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a decent signing for Burnley if it happened.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see interest emerge in someone such as James Tarkowski this summer, and if that happens, the Clarets will undoubtedly need to bring in some cover for him.

That is a role that Souttar could be a decent candidate to fill, given he has looked solid in the Championship in recent seasons, and may be keen to make the step up to the Premier League, where his physicality means he could fit in well in Sean Dyche’s side.

Add to that the fact that Souttar is still in the early stages of his career, meaning he has plenty of time still to improve even further, it does seem as though he has the potential to be an asset for many years to come, meaning it could be worth Burnley moving quickly here, before another club beat them to it.

George Harbey

This strikes me as a typical Burnley signing.

Collins is a real talent who has had a good taste of regular first-team football in the Championship, and his game seems to have really improved under Michael O’Neill.

He’s still young and is under contract at Stoke for another three years, so if the Premier League comes calling this summer, then they have no reason to sell him.

Collins needs to manage his expectations carefully. Burnley already have some top quality centre-backs and I am not sure whether he’d play week in, week out.

He’s a real talent, though, and under a manager like Sean Dyche, he could thrive.