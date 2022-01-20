‘Has the potential to be absolutely unplayable’ – These Swansea fans react to confirmed transfer news

Swansea City have finally added some more creativity to their ranks with the signing of Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf.

The 22-year-old has penned a loan deal at the Swansea.com Stadium until the end of the 2021-22 season despite being linked with Scottish giants Celtic.

Wolf has been a part of the Red Bull system and came to attention when playing for Red Bull Salzburg in his native country – his 23 goals in 89 matches from midfield earning him a move to Leipzig in Germany in 2019.

That move didn’t work out for the youngster though and he subsequently made a loan switch to fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2020, and that move eventually turned permanent in February last year.

Wolf appeared 23 times in the Bundesliga last season but in the current campaign he’s found game-time harder to come by, prompting him to seek a move elsewhere.

He has now linked up with Russell Martin’s side who have been lacking in the attacking midfield department, with Korey Smith filling in in that area due to Jamie Paterson’s contract stand-off.

Martin has spoke of his surprise at the fact that Swansea were able to beat off serious competition to land Wolf’s signature and supporters are reacting on social media with similar levels of excitement.

absolutely huge signing, cant wait to see him alongside Ntcham 😮‍💨 https://t.co/pZYlajRcEw — jt 🇦🇹 (@wfc_jtdog) January 20, 2022

He has the potential to be absolutely unplayable in this league, can’t wait https://t.co/PAApgOIi8M — SwanseaCityJacks 🇦🇹🐺 (@SwanseaFC_Jacks) January 20, 2022

How have we pulled this one off https://t.co/PYfK5kYneg — George Rees-Julian (@rees_julian) January 20, 2022

I like it I like it — Kieran Craig (@KieranCraig2016) January 20, 2022