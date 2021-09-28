‘Has the potential to be a rather good signing’ – In-form EFL attacker on Rangers’ transfer radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong is on Rangers’ radar after his strong start to the season, Football League World understands.

The Scottish giants are understood to be among a number of clubs keen on the 25-year-old, who has scored six times already this term.

But would he be a good signing for Rangers? And is he ready for the SPFL?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

National League to Europa League in the space of a year has a very nice ring to it. The interest sounds as if it would be more for a squad depth addition, it is hard to see Armstrong being picked ahead of Alfredo Morelos or Kemar Roofe.

Six goals and two assists from the opening nine games is mightily impressive, however, the 25-year-old will have to sustain that run as January approaches for the interest to continue.

At 25, playing regular football has to be a priority although the increase in wages in a move from Harrogate Town to Rangers would be hard to turn down.

Time will tell if Armstrong is ready to make the jump with the Scottish Premiership is not of a standard that much higher than League Two.

It all depends where Armstrong’s head is at, it would be a great opportunity but from the outside does not seem to be one that would see him earn regular first team action.

Ben Wignall

I think a step up from League Two to the Scottish Premiership would perhaps be a bit too much of a leap for Armstrong.

He’s in pretty good form so far this season, scoring six times in nine league outings and if he was around 21 years old he may be worth a punt as one for the future.

Armstrong is now 25 though so he will come into his peak soon and you get the feeling that League One or thereabouts could be his actual ceiling, having played 16 times at that level on loan at Accrington Stanley a few seasons ago.

Rangers have enough depth at the top end of the pitch and they’ve got a lot of quality as well, so I don’t think Armstrong would fit in there at all but obviously their supposed interest will probably be a head-turner for the striker.

He just needs to get his head down and keep banging in the goals and a big move may come in January, but I doubt it will be to Ibrox.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it has the potential to be a rather good signing for Rangers you feel.

Having impressed in helping Hartlepool to promotion from the National League last season, Armstrong has started the campaign really well with Harrogate in League Two.

That suggests that he has the adaptability required to make the step up with Rangers eventually, and indicates he is confident about making an impact even with the pressure of battling for silverware on the line.

At 25-years-old, there would also be plenty of time in his career for Armstrong to adjust to life at Ibrox were he to make the move and not hit the ground running, so this is one that could prove a useful deal for Rangers moving forward.