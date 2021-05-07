‘Has the potential to be a big moment’, ‘Fantastic news’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited by off-pitch development

Nottingham Forest CEO Ioannis Vrentzos is reportedly considering his future at the club, which has drawn an excited response from many Reds supporters.

Vrentzos has overseen the day-to-day running of the club and the recruitment since Evangelos Marinakis’ takeover in 2017 but it seems his time could be up this summer.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Forest CEO is considering his position at the club and discussions are underway about potential summer changes.

Vrentzos is understood to recognise that things have not always gone smoothly during his time with the Reds but while no decision has yet been taken, there are thought to be multiple options on the table.

The report claims that among those are the CEO retaining a senior role at Forest but shifting responsibilities, while he could also leave the club completely to take up another position in Marinakis business empire.

Ahead of what could be a pivotal summer for Forest and one that Chris Hughton will want to be able to shape his squad for a play-off push, you feel decisions at the top need to made quickly.

It seems Vrentzos is not a particularly popular figure among the City Ground faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to celebrate the update over his future.

Read their reaction here:

Get the champagne on ice! https://t.co/iu7xtcR4lg — matt boot (@MatthewBoot) May 6, 2021

I hope he’s gone, he’s been the problem since they took over https://t.co/jxuua7DN5Y — Kieren (@kierenstraw) May 6, 2021

This could be VERY good news #NFFC https://t.co/7H0uEv7ciD — Forest Guy (@the_forest_guy) May 6, 2021

Please let this be true, especially before he has chance to ruin another transfer window 🤞🤞🙏 https://t.co/JGFutmEEaV — Jarrod Dooley (@JazDooley) May 6, 2021

This has the potential to be a big moment for #NFFC, should Vrentzos choose to depart… https://t.co/AXfMvcXYzH — Michael Redford (@mredford17) May 6, 2021