‘Has the makings of an excellent signing’ – Bristol City eyeing move for in-demand midfielder: The verdict

Bristol City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Matty James, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

James is set to become a free-agent this summer when his contract with Leicester City reaches a conclusion, which will bring an end to a nine-year spell with the Premier League side.

The midfielder has found regular game time hard to come by with Leicester City’s first-team, as they established themselves as a club in contention to challenge for European competition qualification places.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is seemingly keen to link up with one of his former players, with both of them working together at Leicester City.

But the Robins face competition to land his signature, with both Cardiff City and Swansea City also believed to be keen on an agreement with James.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Bristol City’s interest in signing James this summer, as they look to plan ahead for the 2021/22 campaign.

Jordan Rushworth:

This has the makings of an excellent signing for Bristol City to make this summer, with James a player that is already well known to Nigel Pearson from their time together at Leicester City and therefore someone who would be able to fit in well with what his former boss is trying to achieve at Ashton Gate.

James has a lot of Championship experience and proven pedigree and he would bring a lot of quality to a squad that needs some improvements to it if the Robins are to make progress under Pearson. The club need to get players through the door now having let a lot of their squad leave and the midfielder is a perfect option to bring into the club.

The 29-year-old showed his class for Coventry City during his loan spell with the Sky Blues last term and that reminded people of the ability that he still has despite his various injury setbacks down the years. Pearson will know that he has a quality player to call upon if he arrives and stays injury-free.

On a free transfer, this is a fairly low-risk move for the Robins and it is one that might pay off handsomely for them if he can maintain the performance levels he showed for Coventry.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be a very good signing for the Robins.

Pearson needs to overhaul the squad this summer and it’s no surprise to see that he would go with someone that he knows. James was part of the Leicester squad that won promotion under him, so as well as appreciating his qualities as a player he will know how he can help the team off the pitch as well.

In terms of his ability, he would bring a composure and know-how to the midfield that has been lacking at times, so to get a player like that on a free transfer seems a no-brainer.

The obvious worry is the rival interest in the 29-year-old, but the Pearson factor could be decisive here and if James ends up at Ashton Gate it’s a move that would appear to work out for all parties.

Jacob Potter:

If they can offer him regular minutes, then this could turn out to be an excellent bit of business.

The Robins have moved on some players already this summer, so it makes sense for the club to be looking at adding to their first-team squad at the earliest of opportunities.

James would be somewhat of a risk-free signing, as he’d be available on a free transfer, and also has the required experience to perform to a good enough standard in the Championship.

This could be a really good signing for Bristol City, as they look to make a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign, after a frustrating season this term.