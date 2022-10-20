“Has the experience under his belt to be a success” – Swansea City targeting transfer move for Aston Villa man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are keen on a loan move for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson, according to yesterday’s report from Jeunes Footeux.

The Frenchman has failed to make a single league appearance for Steven Gerrard’s side so far this season and hasn’t made the impact he would have wanted to at Villa Park following his arrival in January last year.

Even with the 28-year-old currently available though, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn, Leander Dendoncker and Marvelous Nakamba could potentially keep him on the sidelines with all five competing for a starting spot with the midfielder.

These 18 Swansea City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1906 1908 1910 1912

With this in mind, his playing time in the Midlands could potentially be limited, enabling the Swans and another interested side in Sunderland to try and strike a loan deal for him in January.

They aren’t the only sides reported to be in the race for his signature though with Lille and Strasbourg also believed to be keeping tabs on him at this stage.

Focusing on this potential signing from Russell Martin’s side’s point of view though, we asked three of our writers at Football League World whether he would be a good and much-needed addition.

Charlie Gregory

Sanson might actually be a very good signing for Swansea if they could pull it off.

Having only managed just over 20 appearances for the side since a move back in January 2021, he does need to revamp his career elsewhere.

It isn’t working for him with the Villains and he clearly isn’t going to get game time either, with the 28-year-old unable to feature in a single league game so far this season.

He’s in the peak of his career right now though and his previous experience suggests he could be a valuable addition to the Swans team. He played in over 150 games at a high level for Marseille and you don’t do that without being at least a fairly decent player.

With over 100 games for Montpellier too, he has played regularly at an extremely high level and in a league like the Championship, that could really make him stand out. For the Swans then, it could be a good signing.

Ned Holmes

We’ve certainly seen Swansea benefit from signing Premier League players on loan in January before.

The likes of Conor Hourihane and Rhian Brewster have pulled up trees after joining the Swans midway through the season.

There’s no denying Sanson’s quality and this could be a move that mirrors those two but could is the important word here.

My worry with Sanson is whether he’d be motivated to step down into the Championship and join a side that are heavily focused on the system they play rather than individuals.

Will he be happy if he has to play as a rotation option for Matt Grimes or Joe Allen, who are both established members of this side?

I’m not so sure and if he isn’t, that could have a negative impact on the squad as a whole.

Things are moving in the right direction in South Wales – I don’t think it’s time for a flashy, short-term signing.

Adam Jones

This could be a great addition as a player who established himself as a real asset back in his home nation before his move to Villa.

The 28-year-old may not be keen on a move down to the second tier considering he was plying his trade in Europe with Marseille not so long ago – but Martin has an exciting project to offer the Frenchman and that could persuade him to join.

However, they already have four loanees in their squad and although they are allowed five in a matchday squad, it could cause instability in the long term if they have a high number of temporary players on their books.

It will also leave the Swans with a sizeable void to fill, so they need to weigh up whether it’s really worth bringing Sanson in.

He has the experience under his belt to be a success at the Swansea.com Stadium, potentially coming in as an alternative to Joe Allen and potentially slotting in well alongside Matt Grimes in the middle of the park.

Considering his lack of game time recently though, it may take him a while to regain his sharpness.