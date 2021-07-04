‘Has the ability to be playing in the Premier League’ – Norwich City plot move for EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are weighing up a big-money move for Philip Billing, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The AFC Bournemouth midfielder has been hugely impressive on the South Coast since making the move from Huddersfield Town, including a big season last term where he scored eight and created four more in 34 appearances for the Cherries.

With the Canaries securing promotion to the Premier League they’re looking to strengthen their squad and believe that the 25-year-old could be the man to do just that.

According to Nixon, Norwich may have to pay around £10million if they’re to do a deal, but would Billing be a good signing for Norwich City?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey

I’d be a big fan of this move.

Billing really impressed me for Bournemouth last season and he seemed to thrive in more of an advanced midfield role, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in the Championship.

He is obviously a real physical presence and a powerhouse on and off the ball, but he is also very technically good.

Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic both left Norwich at the end of last season, and even though Billy Gilmour has been brought in on loan, I think the duo need to be replaced.

Billing would bring them something different in midfield, though, and even though £10million is a lot of money, they’d benefit in both the short-term and long-term.

Chris Thorpe

I like Billing a lot as a player and I certainly think he has the ability to be playing in the Premier League.

Not gaining promotion was a definite blow for Bournemouth and they could well lose some of their key players as a result.

I think he would add an extra level of drive and energy to the Norwich midfield and he’d almost certainly be a starter.

He can play box to box or more of a holding role and I think that’s something which appeals to Daniel Farke.

He won’t come cheap this summer and I think the Cherries would drive a hard bargain.

Jacob Potter

This is a deal that would make a lot of sense for the Canaries this summer.

Billing really impressed me last season with Bournemouth, and the Cherries will surely be braced for interest in his services heading towards the 2021/22 campaign.

With eight goals and four assists to his name in the 2020/21 season, it was a shame to not see his efforts rewarded with promotion into the Premier League.

Norwich are in need of adding additional depth to their midfield options, with both Oliver Skipp and Mario Vrancic departing the club at the end of their contracts.