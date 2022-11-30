Has Taylor Moore got a future at Bristol City? Here’s how he has done so far at Shrewsbury Town

Heading out on a season-long loan to a club expected to finish in the bottom half of the league below, in the final year of your contract, does not bode well in terms of Taylor Moore’s future at Bristol City, but there are some other factors at play that may work in the 25-year-old’s favour.

Shrewsbury Town have been one of the strongest sides defensively in League One for a few seasons now, and that has not changed this term, along with a continuation of their uninspiring attacking process.

The Robins are not completely out of the woods as far as a potential Championship relegation battle is concerned, and Moore’s chances of becoming part of the first team squad at Ashton Gate again certainly increase if they were to drop to the third tier.

With Timm Klose and Tomas Kalas out of contract in the summer, there may be a need for the Robins to recruit central defenders on the horizon and Moore is still capable of offering competition for places in a Championship squad.

Bristol City are not as free as they once were in the transfer market, due to profit and sustainability regulation, suggesting that extending Moore’s contract may be an attractive cheaper alternative to bringing in defensive reinforcements that would require more financial outlay.

Moore’s chances of returning to the fold at Ashton Gate may also increase if Nigel Pearson leaves the club before a decision is made on his future at the end of the season, with the 25-year-old’s versatility potentially increasing his value to the squad, as it is a trait that certain managers appreciate more than others.

Moore has played at centre back, in central midfield and even as a right wing back for the Shrews this term and showcasing that level of versatility will likely see interested parties mount up ahead of his deal’s expiration.

The 25-year-old will not have an issue finding a new club if he does become unattached in the summer, and his future with the Robins seems to rest with Pearson, should there be a managerial change, there is a good chance that Moore returns to the fold.

However, if the Robins arrest their slide, as expected, Moore’s future will be up in the air heading into the second half of the season, which may lead the 25-year-old and his representatives to making alternative arrangements.