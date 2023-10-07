Birmingham City made a few brave transfer calls in the summer.

Selling Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland was a massive gamble considering how promising the youngster is - and they may end up regretting their decision to let him make the switch to the Stadium of Light.

He may not have been a crucial first-teamer at St Andrew's at the time of his departure, but he has a huge amount of potential.

In saying that, the Bellingham brothers helped Blues to bring in a decent number of permanent signings during the summer window, with Jude's move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid allowing them to generate a sizeable amount of revenue due to the sell-on clause they had.

Tahith Chong is another player who has plenty of potential - and he was sold during the previous window to Luton Town.

The Hatters had the license to spend a decent amount of money during the summer following their promotion - and Rob Edwards used a chunk of his budget to bring the ex-Manchester United player to Kenilworth Road.

Forking out a reported £4m to bring him to Bedfordshire, Luton clearly rate him highly, but has the Dutchman's move to the Premier League side worked out?

We answer that question below.

How has Tahith Chong got on at Luton Town this season?

It's been a pretty mixed start for Chong at Kenilworth Road.

Starting their opening four league games of the campaign, he didn't complete 90 minutes in any of these matches but the fact he was starting regularly in the top flight will have been a big boost for him.

However, his game time has been more limited since then, being an unused substitute in two of the Hatters' last three matches and coming off the bench in the other one, playing for around half an hour against Burnley in their last league match.

Unfortunately for Chong, Luton have lost all of the games he has started (including the Carabao Cup game against Exeter City) and he is yet to secure a single goal or assist this term, despite being played in an advanced position at the times.

The 23-year-old will be looking to be a valuable asset in the final third this season - and he won't be pleased that he hasn't managed to record a single goal or assist for the Hatters yet.

Did Tahith Chong make the right call to move from Birmingham City to Luton Town?

His move hasn't exactly worked out for the best so far, with Luton one of the favourites to be relegated following a poor start to the season.

However, Chong has four Premier League starts under his belt this season and managed to get himself back on the pitch against Burnley.

The fact that he's winning a decent amount of game time, apart from recent games, suggests that he has made the right call to move away from St Andrew's.

In fairness to Birmingham, they look like a side that could be on the up under their new ownership, so it wouldn't have been the worst call from Chong if he had decided to stay.

However, he is now playing in the top flight and he may not have got that opportunity again if he had turned it down, so he will probably have no regrets about this switch to Kenilworth Road, even if the Hatters are relegated at the end of the season.

Has his move gone to plan? So far, yes, but he needs to continue winning a decent amount of game time.