Has Steven Sessegnon got a future at Fulham? Here’s how he has done so far at Charlton Athletic

In the final year of his contract at boyhood club Fulham, Steven Sessegnon is enjoying a season-long loan spell at Charlton Athletic, two divisions below the Cottagers.

Sessegnon has had his injury struggles in recent years and those have persisted this season in south London.

The 22-year-old is first choice left-back for the Addicks, amongst very little competition in that position, playing a part in 13 of 19 league outings so far, starting 11 of them.

Sessegnon made 30 appearances in the Championship in 2019/20 and 2020/21, for Fulham and then on loan at Bristol City, but his development stalled in 2021/22, playing in Premier League 2 in the first half of the campaign before only managing ten third tier games for Plymouth Argyle in the second half.

The five-time England U21 international certainly has the ability to re-establish himself at a Championship club following the expiration of his deal at Craven Cottage.

However, fitness struggles and fluctuating performance levels will likely mean that Sessegnon is looking at a League One move in the summer, should Fulham decide against extending his contract.

Especially if they stay up in the Premier League this season, which they are in a great position to do, it is very unlikely that Sessegnon returns to the first team picture at Fulham, with the likes of Kenny Tete, Kevin Mbabu, Layvin Kurzawa, and Antonee Robinson stood in his way.

The Addicks would certainly entertain the possibility of making his loan move to The Valley permanent at the end of the season, although, it is unlikely they will be able to compete financially if higher up third tier clubs or lower-end second-tier sides get involved in negotiations.

That said, geographically, they do hold a trump card if Sessegnon wants to stay local, even though he has gone as far as Bristol and Devon to play his football in the recent past.

Unfortunately, the ship has sailed in terms of Sessegnon making a sustained step up to the Fulham first team, but the 22-year-old comfortably has the ability to become a Championship regular at full-back in the coming seasons, if he can conquer some of his fitness issues.