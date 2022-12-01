Has Stephen Humphrys got a future at Wigan Athletic? Here’s how he’s done so far at Hearts

Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys is currently spending the season out on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The 25-year-old began his career for Fulham, playing two games at senior level for the Cottagers and having loan spells with Shrewsbury Town, Rochdale and Scunthorpe United.

He moved to Southend United in January 2019, scoring 11 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for the then League One side, but was unable to prevent the Shrimpers’ relegation.

In September 2020, he returned to Rochdale on a permanent basis and enjoyed another successful spell at Spotland, with 11 goals in 29 appearances. Unfortunately for Humphrys, he suffered his second consecutive relegation as his goals were not enough to keep Dale in the third tier.

But Humphrys earned a move to Wigan and he was part of the side which won the title under Leam Richardson last season. The form of Will Keane and Callum Lang meant that Humphrys was often not a starter, but he was incredibly useful player for the Latics to have in the squad and he contributed with seven goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Following the club’s promotion to the Championship, Humphrys found himself behind Keane, Lang, Josh Magennis and Charlie Wyke in the pecking order. Nathan Broadhead and Ashley Fletcher also arrived in the summer, meaning that Humphrys was allowed to move north of the border and join Hearts.

It has been a frustrating time for him at Tynecastle so far, he was beginning to establish himself in the side before an ankle injury ruled him out of the four games before the World Cup break.

He has scored two goals for the Jam Tarts so far and will hoping to hit the ground running once the Scottish top flight resumes in December.

His impact prior to being sidelined had not gone unnoticed by manager Robbie Neilson, who was full of praise for the striker.

“He is different to a lot of players in Scotland,” Neilson told the Daily Record in November.

“He’s got pace, power and aggression but also technically he is strong. I’ve been really pleased with him and I’m disappointed he’s been missing for the last few weeks. He likes to get running into space and use his physicality, so the sooner he gets back fit the better.”

Neilson said he had not yet thought about keeping Humphrys longer term in Edinburgh and his future is complicated by the recent change of manager at his parent club.

Leam Richardson was sacked by Wigan last month and replaced by Kolo Toure and it remains to be seen whether the 41-year-old will want to give Humphrys a chance when he returns to Lancashire.

As this is Toure’s first managerial job, it is difficult to say too much about his style of play or his preferred type of striker, but if Humphrys can continue to impress at Hearts, he will force himself into the reckoning.