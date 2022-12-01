Has Sam Cosgrove got a future at Birmingham City? Here’s how he has done so far at Plymouth

Ever since his arrival from Aberdeen in January 2021, Sam Cosgrove has failed to have an impact at Birmingham City.

Indeed, since then, he has been sent out on loan to three different clubs, and only made a total of 15 appearances for the Blues.

Despite being a forward, Cosgrove is yet to net in any of those Birmingham appearances.

This summer, another loan spell was sanctioned, with Cosgrove joining League One side Plymouth Argyle for the 2022/23 campaign and so far, he has done relatively well for the Pilgrims.

At Home Park, Cosgrove has a decent return of six goals in all competitions for the club, but, he has only made four league starts for the side, with the other four coming in the EFL Trophy and FA Cup respectively

With most loan spells, the ultimate aim is to get the player developing towards being able to contribute in the first team, and with that in mind, we discussed below whether Cosgrove has a future with Birmingham City.

Does he have a future with Birmingham City?

Unless he dramatically turns around his season in League One, and becomes a regular starter and goalscorer, it is hard to see Cosgrove having much of a future at St. Andrews barring a dramatic upturn in form.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Birmingham City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club was founded in 1865! Real Fake

Indeed, so far, it has just been one of those transfers that has not worked out for either the player or the club, and at 25-years-old, it isn’t like Cosgrove is still young and inexperienced, either.

His current contract at St Andrews runs until the summer of 2024, meaning that it is likely he will return to the club at the end of his Plymouth loan spell.

But, going forwards, at this moment in time, it seems highly unlikely that his stay would be extended beyond that date, and it could be that next summer, another loan for the forward is organised.

Even though the Blues have a strike force in which the regular starters are all aged 30 or above, and therefore there is perhaps a need for a younger, fresher option in the forward department at the club, I don’t think Sam Cosgrove has shown enough to suggest that at Championship level, he is good enough.

Instead, perhaps a deal to stay at Plymouth beyond the season could be arranged, with him having done relatively well there so far.