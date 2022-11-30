Has Ryan Giles got a future at Wolves? Here’s how he has done so far at Middlesbrough

Wolves winger Ryan Giles once again returned to the Championship on loan in the summer transfer window, linking up with Middlesbrough.

Giles excelled during the first half of last season at Cardiff City, but struggled to make quite the same impact at Blackburn during the second half of the campaign.

The 22-year-old is now looking to make an impact at The Riverside Stadium, with a ‘Boro side who many expected to make a push for promotion back to the Premier League this season.

But how have things gone for the winger since he made that move, and what could it mean for his future at Wolves?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of those big questions behind his loan spell with Middlesbrough, in order to find out.

How’s it gone so far?

Initially, Giles found himself enduring something of a difficult campaign with Middlesbrough.

A poor start to the campaign, against the expectations of many, saw ‘Boro struggling to stay out of the Championship relegation zone, leading to the sacking of Chris Wilder at the start of October.

Under new boss Michael Carrick, things have started to pick up for ‘Boro, who have picked up ten points from their five games under the former Manchester United man, to climb the Championship table, and offer some hope they could break into the top six in the second half of the season.

From a personal perspective, Giles has been heavily involved for ‘Boro, featuring in all 21 league games they have played, starting 19. While he has yet to hit top form or find the net, he has shown signs of the creative quality that made him such an asset for Cardiff this time last year, providing four assists.

Does he have a future at Wolves?

For the time being, it does seem as though Giles will still have a future at Wolves.

The winger is contracted to the club until the end of the 2024/25 season, so he is not under any huge pressure to earn a new deal at Molineux with his performances for Middlesbrough this season.

However, you do get the feeling that given the position he plays, he may need to produce a more tangible return in terms of end product, if he is to force his way into Wolves’ side at the end of this loan spell at The Riverside.

Given things are now looking more positive for Middlesbrough under Carrick, you get the feeling that Giles may now be more confident about doing that.