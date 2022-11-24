Has Rodrigo Muniz got a future at Fulham? Here’s how he has done so far at Middlesbrough

Rodrigo Muniz arrived at Middlesbrough in the summer as part of a season-long loan agreement from Fulham.

Muniz was expected to play a massive part in Middlesbrough’s push for promotion from the Championship under Chris Wilder with the Brazilian being subject of interest for virtually the entire summer.

It was a slow start to life for Muniz at Boro as he was unavailable for the first five games of the season. After that, the 21-year-old seemed to find his groove, scoring in two of his next three games.

That’s where his goalscoring form ends though, as he’s not found the back of the net in 12 matches and has been used sparingly under new boss Michael Carrick so far. The loanee has started just one game under Carrick so far and will be hoping the World Cup break is his chance to impress his new manager.

Muniz will be disappointed with his performances so far. Middlesbrough have been a side that have created an abundance of chances all season with their players being wasteful in front of goal and sadly Muniz falls into that category.

Boro have the second highest xG according to FBREF which means they are creating good quality chances. They sit just behind Sheffield United, and ahead of the likes of Norwich and Burnley.

There has been a chronic level of underperformance in the final third, a habit which thwarted the promotion efforts last season, and it’s something Carrick will be hoping to address. Getting players scoring, especially young players like Muniz is a difficult task considering they’re so early on in their development adding a layer of complexity for Carrick.

Muniz has been another player who has underperformed in front of goal though, as his two goals from an xG of 3.1 showcases that. He needs to be getting into better positions to put the ball in the back of the net, you only have to look at Chuba Akpom as an example of a player in good form, finishing well and getting into good areas.

For comparison, his eight goals have come from an xG of 6.9 which shows how clinical he is being, as well as the areas of the box he’s getting into to put chances away.

Muniz has a lot to learn, but at 21, he’s still young and will most certainly improve.

But does he have a future at Fulham?

Fulham paid a lot of money for Muniz and signed a five year contract when joining suggesting the Cottagers see him as a long-term option.

However, his form at Middlesbrough will be of a major concern for Marco Silva and co as they seek to find the best place for him to develop. As mention, Boro are creating an abundance of chances per game, so it’s only a case of fine tuning Muniz’s game to make him hungrier and more clinical for goals.