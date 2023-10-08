After relegation from the Premier League, the recent transfer window was always going to be one of change at Leeds United as they adjust back to life in the EFL.

Daniel Farke oversaw a number of big-name departures in the early weeks of his time at Elland Road, with the likes of Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams just a trio of 16 players who would leave West Yorkshire across the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

A whole host of these outgoings were done as loan deals as a result of clauses inserted into a number of contracts instead of wage reductions following relegation. CEO Angus Kinnear revealed back in August to the LUFC Trust that the seven high-profile loan departures had saved the club £30m in salary costs across the season, with the aim of these players increasing their transfer values during their respective spells away from the Whites.

One of those was defender Robin Koch, who returned to his native Germany to ply his trade for Eintracht Frankfurt, and FLW looks at whether his move has gone to plan so far.

How has Robin Koch performed for Eintracht Frankfurt?

So far, the centre-back has made a solid return to the Bundesliga as well as aiding Frankfurt's cause on the continental stage in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Dino Toppmöller's side have opted for a back three in most cases this season, with Koch at the heart of the defence alongside Willian Pacho and Tuta, but in their most recent fixture - a 2-1 defeat away to PAOK - the German was able to adapt back into a back four system despite the negative result.

Koch has played every minute of Frankfurt's Bundesliga campaign to date, where 'Die Adler' currently sit ninth after a draw-heavy start to the season, with four stalemates alongside one win and defeat.

However, they do possess the strongest defence in the division at present with only five goals conceded, and Koch has played a major part in that.

The eight-time German international has also showed his capabilities at the other end of the pitch, with his first goal coming in the 2-1 home victory against Aberdeen in the first Conference League group outing, as well as an assist in a comprehensive 7-0 DFB Pokal success away to Lok Leipzig.

It would seem that Koch is fulfilling Kinnear's wish of improving his value, which Transfermarkt estimates is at the €18m mark.

What has Robin Koch said following his move to Eintracht Frankfurt?

The defender's performances have reflected that he has settled into life back in his home country extremely quickly, and this is something he highlighted in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Deutschland.

"I looked into it intensively, I also thought about staying in the Premier League, there were also other inquiries. In the end it wasn't an easy decision, but as always in my career so far, I trusted my gut feeling. Eintracht Frankfurt, with their team and fans, is the right team for me next season. Also against the background of what has been built here in recent years."