Has Rekeem Harper got a future at Ipswich Town? Here’s how he’s done so far Exeter City

Ipswich Town midfielder Rekeem Harper is currently spending the season on loan with fellow League One side Exeter City.

The 22-year-old began his career at West Bromwich Albion, making his debut for the club in the Premier League in August 2017. He then joined Blackburn Rovers in League One on loan, where he made nine appearances and received one red card before being recalled by Albion in January 2018.

Harper remained at The Hawthorns for the next two seasons, making a handful of appearances and scoring his first goal in a 2-1 win over Luton Town in April 2019. With his opportunities in the top flight limited following the Baggies’ promotion, he was loaned out to local rivals Birmingham City in January 2021 and he made 18 appearances as the Blues secured Championship survival.

He moved to Portman Road on a permanent basis last summer and played 18 times for the Tractor Boys in the first half of the season. But he found himself out-of-favour after Kieran McKenna’s appointment and he subsequently made a temporary switch to Crewe Alexandra, but was unable to prevent the Railwaymen’s relegation to League Two.

In August this year, he joined newly-promoted third tier side Exeter and enjoyed a decent start to life at St James’ Park, establishing himself as a regular in the side initially and helped to keep the Grecians well clear of the relegation zone, contributing with two assists.

But since Gary Caldwell took over, Harper has not played a minute. He has been an unused substitute in the vast majority of the Scotsman’s games in charge so far.

The 40-year-old has preferred the likes of Archie Collins, Timothee Dieng and Harry Kite in midfield and it looks as though Harper’s opportunities will continue to be limited.

Sitting on the bench in Devon will not be beneficial to his career, so it would not be too much of a surprise if Ipswich opted to recall him in January.

There is also a possibility that McKenna may need him as Ipswich are currently suffering an injury crisis in midfield, with Lee Evans, Panutche Camara and Dominic Ball all sidelined.

But when everyone is fit and available, Harper is well down the pecking order at his parent club and it looks as though both his short term and longer term future lie elsewhere.