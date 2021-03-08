‘Has really impressed me’ – Millwall preparing swoop for Chelsea man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Milwall are reportedly interested in Chelsea 22-year-old Luke McCormick, who is impressing on loan at Bristol Rovers.

According to The Sun, the south London club are keen to sign McCormick in the summer with the midfielder set to leave Stamford Bridge before he enters the final year of his contract.

But would he be a good signing for Gary Rowett’s side?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

He could be.

He’s looking set to see his future lie away from Chelsea but that does not mean he won’t have a good career – this could actually be the making of him.

He’s had a good time of things at Bristol Rovers and there is no reason why he can’t add quality to the Millwall side and make a dent in the Championship if he moves there.

The Lions have a decent record recently of bringing in young players from the big clubs and getting them playing well so I think they’d look to be doing the same here.

Jacob Potter

He’d be deserving of a move to a club in the Championship.

McCormick has really impressed me so far in his time with League One side Bristol Rovers, and he strikes me as the sort of player that could be playing at a higher level than he’s currently at.

With the midfielder set to leave Chelsea in the summer when his contract reaches a conclusion, it’s good to see Millwall making an early move to land his signature.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Lions are able to offer him a regular spot in their starting XI straight away though, with Gary Rowett already having some strong options available to him at this moment in time.

As long as he can replicate the type of performances that we’ve seen at Bristol Rovers this season, then I can see him doing well at Millwall.

Chris Thorpe

He’s a decent midfield player for League One level but I’m unsure as to whether he could make a massive impact straight away in the Championship.

With his contract only having a year to run, I can understand why the Lions may be eyeing up.

He’d add something different to what Rowett already has at the Den and for that reason, he could be one that they want to pursue over the summer.

They have a proven track record for taking young players from other clubs and turning them into good squad players, as seen with Tyler Burey in recent months and for that reason, this could be a good move for McCormick.