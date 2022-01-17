‘Has promotion written all over it’ – Sunderland in transfer talks for former England international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have opened talks with former England international Jermain Defoe about a sensational return to the Stadium of Light, according to iNews.

And per the same source, the 39-year-old is open to having one last hurrah with the Black Cats after spending two-and-a-half years with them between 2015 and 2017.

Defoe, who scored 34 Premier League goals in 87 matches for the Wearsiders and netted 20 times for his country, has spent the last three years at Scottish giants Rangers but was released from his contract as a player-coach last week.

With a Sunderland return a real possibility now for the veteran striker, would it be a good move for the player and the club? The FLW team have had their say.

Marcus Ally

This feels like a bit of a backwards step.

Defoe has hardly played at all in the last season and a half and at 39, it seems unlikely he will return to the performance levels he showed when previously attached to Sunderland.

The Black Cats should be looking to bring in another striker to compete with Ross Stewart, however blocking Benjamin Kimpioka’s route to the first team with Defoe feels counter-productive.

Defoe could be a good role model around the club in the second half of the season as Sunderland pursue automatic promotion.

At this stage of his career, Defoe may well be better suited to a coaching role on Wearside rather than as a player.

There is a possibility that a happy medium could be found between the two.

Adam Jones

This is the sort of signing that has promotion written all over it.

Defoe would be a superb addition and would certainly excite fans, improving the atmosphere further at the Stadium of Light and giving the whole place that extra lift.

So psychologically, this signing is an absolute no-brainer for Lee Johnson’s men.

However, negotiating a wage package could be a problem. The Black Cats have been in the third tier for some time – so they cannot afford to take any financial risks and this is why they need to walk away from the negotiating table if the ex-England international demands too much.

The forward position is one they need to address though. Because not only have they lost Nathan Broadhead through injury, but Charlie Wyke’s departure in the summer was also a blow so they need to fill gaps AND retain Ross Stewart.

Defoe could help to fill that void – but the finances need to be sensible.

Ned Holmes

If the finances of the deal work, this could be a useful signing for Sunderland.

Support for Ross Stewart simply has to be signed in the current window and Jermain Defoe, though now in the twilight of his career, could provide exactly that.

There are obviously question marks about how much he can contribute given he’s 39 now and has only played eight minutes of football in the first half of the season.

However, Defoe showed last term that he can still be a useful bit-part player and in that role he could help the Black Cats win promotion this term.

I’d still like to see another striker brought in but the former England man could certainly contribute.