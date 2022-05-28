“Has promotion-winning experience” – Sheffield Wednesday eye forward reinforcement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly eyeing a move for striker Freddie Ladapo, who is set to leave Rotherham United as a free agent.

Darren Moore will be keen to strengthen his forward options ahead of another season in League One and, according to the Sheffield Star, the 29-year-old is a player of interest.

But would he be a good signing for the Owls? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Quiz: 24 facts every Sheffield Wednesday supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. When did Sheffield Wednesday last beat Sheffield United in a competitive game? 2008 2010 2012 2014

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart bit of business for Wednesday.

We all know that the last six months didn’t go too well for Ladapo at Rotherham but that can’t take away from the fact that he has been excellent for them over the years – and a prolific scorer.

Whilst Lee Gregory has done well for the Owls, the reality is that Darren Moore needs another striker who can get goals at this level, particularly as Saido Berahino has left the club. So, Ladapo would be an upgrade on him and he could work well with Gregory moving forward as he has the physicality and strength to complement the former Millwall man.

This window is about identifying quality over quantity for Wednesday and if they manage to bring in Ladapo then it would be a fine start to the window as Moore looks to build a squad that is capable of promotion next season.

Adam Jones

Sheffield Wednesday have plenty of goalscorers in their team and this is one reason why some would argue against this signing being made.

But with Saido Berahino departing and Florian Kamberi leaving following the expiration of his loan spell, more attacking firepower will be needed to give them the best chance of being involved in the promotion mix again.

With plenty of Championship experience under his belt, Ladapo would be a good addition and he already has promotion-winning experience under his belt as well as a wealth of EFL appearances, so it’s a no-brainer if they are able to recruit him.

On a free transfer too, this would be a real coup for a League One side like the Owls.

Justin Peach

Freddie Ladapo would be a terrific signing for Sheffield Wednesday as he will plug a number of issues Wednesday had last season.

With the ball at his feet, Ladapo is amongst the best in League One at getting round defenders and mix that with his pace, there aren’t many in the division better than him.

Wednesday lack pace in the forward line with their main source of creativity coming from wing-backs. Ladapo offers something completely different and his ability and skillset would be a huge asset at Hillsborough.

His record for Rotherham is exemplary and has consistently been a source of goals for the Millers, making Ladapo a good signing for most teams even in the Championship.