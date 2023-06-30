After achieving a remarkable Premier League promotion via the play-offs, Luton Town are placing the gears in motion for the unique, unprecented crash course that lies ahead.

Keen to recruit those who they know best, Luton have already secured the signing of Chiedozie Ogbene on a free transfer following his Rotherham United exit in a move that illustrates their recruitment model, which encompasses a long-term, future-proofing vision that lays the groundwork for years to come.

Acquiring the Irish forward represents a gamble given he, akin to almost the entirety of the Hatters' squad, is untested in the trials and tribulations that accompanies the top-flight territory, though he is someone that will promise to be influential if they are unable to stay afloat next term.

And they are looking to apply this strategy with further acquisitions, having made a move for Birmingham City flyer Tahith Chong according to Football Insider.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer alluded to the well-thought-out future benefits that the signing would yield, although he does not believe that Chong is ready for the step-up just yet.

"Luton Town are still interested in Tahith Chong at Birmingham," Palmer said.

"He signed a long-term deal at Birmingham, he can operate on both wings. Do I think he's a Premiership player? No I don't.

"But Luton are trying to buy carefully, they're trying to get young players and of course, they're trying to take players that have potential- Chong has potential.

"So Luton are attacking, it's the right way, they know it's going to be difficult to stay in the Premier League.

"Sign players who you believe might be able to make the step-up. If you do get relegated, then you've got players who you know can make an immediate impact in the Championship."

Is Birmingham City's Tahith Chong ready for the Premier League?

All things considered, Palmer is justified in his belief that the former-Manchester United prodigy is not yet at the level where he can be expected to shine in the Premier League.

After making his temporary tenure a permanent one last summer in an eventual Old Trafford exit, Chong enjoyed the most productive campaign of his young career by finding the back of the net on four occasions while laying on a further five, often implementing the invention and dynamism into Birmingham's attacking transitions to ensure that they did not get dragged into the relegation dogfight.

That said, it would be hard to say he has warranted a move to the top-flight, having never really stood out as a leading player in the division.

Luton's thinking is not flawed in any way, and Chong is obviously more than capable in the Championship, but that appears his level for now, at least.

Should Birmingham City sell Tahith Chong?

Chong is not a player who Birmingham should really consider selling unless a significant offer came in, which looks unlikely given that is not the way that Luton operate in the transfer market.

The Dutch winger will not see his deal run out until 2026, so they are in no rush to sell at the moment.

Under the tuition of John Eustace, they are evidently building for the future and Chong, who still has his best years firmly ahead, should be a key part of those plans moving forward if they are to progress up the league table next term.