‘Has potential’, ‘Bit random’ – These Barnsley fans react as player arrives following Premier League release

Barnsley have completed the signing of young keeper Daniel Jinadu after he enjoyed a successful trial with the club following his release from West Ham.

🤝 Welcome to Oakwell, Daniel Jinadu! — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 4, 2021

The 18-year-old is highly-rated, having represented England at various youth levels before opting to play for Nigeria at U17 level, and he will now be linking up with the Tykes on a permanent basis after signing a one-year contract.

That’s after the club announced his arrival on their official site, after explaining that he had impressed Martin Devaney after recording successive clean sheets in his two games whilst on trial.

Unsurprisingly, the Tykes revealed that Jinadu will link up with the U23 side initially, although he will hope to push on and compete for a first-team spot in the future.

There was plenty of reaction to the new signing, with fans enjoying the fact the club are looking to the long-term and they are wishing the stopper well. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

