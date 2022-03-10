“Has plenty to offer” – Birmingham City keen to sign Rangers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are lining up a move for Rangers defender Jack Simpson this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Blues missed out on the 25-year-old on deadline day and, according to the report, are keen on him again ahead of the summer with the player said to be likely to leave Ibrox following talks over his future.

But would that be a good decision?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Josh Cole

This may turn out to be a clever bit of business by Birmingham as they will need to bolster their options in the heart of defence in the summer transfer window.

With Teden Mengi set to return to Manchester United and Harlee Dean expected to seal a permanent exit from the club, Birmingham know that a failure to address this area could result in them experiencing a lacklustre 2022/23 campaign.

During the nine games that he has played at this level last season, Simpson managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 for AFC Bournemouth.

By quickly adapting to life at St Andrew’s, the defender could go on to take his game to new heights by learning from the guidance of Lee Bowyer.

Charlie Gregory

Birmingham could certainly use some defensive reinforcements this summer, especially considering the crisis they have had to endure at the back throughout this campaign.

They will want to ensure similar never happens again, so moving for someone like Simpson who can fill in at centre-back is a smart move. It’s equally as smart because of how little it might cost them for a player with plenty of experience.

Having played frequently for Bournemouth and then moved on to Rangers, he knows all about playing at the highest level. Right now though, he is struggling to get a game in Scotland – and that could mean Rangers let him leave on the cheap.

Birmingham would be getting a player determined to play most weeks who, at just 25-years-old, still has plenty to offer.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it could be a rather sensible move for Birmingham to make.

The Blues are badly struggling for numbers in defence right now, and that is only going to get worse in the summer when Teden Mengi’s loan deal expires, and Harlee Dean, already out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, will surely leave the club permanently given the nature of his temporary January exit.

As a result, new defenders will be crucial for the Blues, meaning a move for Simpson does seem to be one worth pursuing, as they look to add some much-needed options to their backline, with the centre back having shown his potential to play at this level with club such as Bournemouth and now Rangers.

At 25-years-old, Simpson is also at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular senior football, something he has yet to really do at Rangers, with just 13 appearances for the club moving to Ibrox in January 2021.

Given opportunities look as though they could be much more forthcoming at Birmingham, this does appear to be a good move for all involved.