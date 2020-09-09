This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan, with a decision on where he will spend the upcoming season expected later this week.

A string of Championship clubs, including Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town have been linked with the 19-year-old.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the teenager will make a decision over which side to join on loan this week.

But would he be a good signing for the south London side? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers…

George Dagless

Could be a good signing.

At the end of the day, he is a good young player that now needs minutes under his belt and I am sure many Championship sides would benefit from having him at their club.

He has plenty of talent and I think Gary Rowett has shown an eagerness to use young players on loan from the Premier League as part of his team to help the Lions along.

We saw great success with the likes of Jayson Molumby last season and I don’t see why Garner couldn’t achieve similar.

George Harbey

I like the look of this move from a Millwall point of view.

Millwall are starting to look like a really talented squad who look capable of pushing for the play-offs next term, and Garner would be another exciting young addition for the Lions.

Gary Rowett definitely needs to bolster his midfield options given the return of Jayson Molumby to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, and a technical midfielder like Garner could be a really shrewd replacement for the young midfielder.

He can play slightly deeper or operate in more of a box-to-box role, and anyone who comes through the ranks at Old Trafford is going to be very gifted on the ball, which would definitely suit Gary Rowett’s style of play.

It would be a coup to lure him to the Den if they manage to acquire his services albeit on loan.

Jacob Potter

This could be a decent signing for the Lions.

Millwall already have some strong options in midfield, but I think Garner is more likely to get game time to further his development with them than he would with Sheffield Wednesday.

He could learn a considerable amount from the likes of Ryan Woods, and if he can hit the ground running, then it’ll be a shrewd bit of business by Milwall.

I felt as though they were light on numbers towards the back end of last season, so they certainly need strength in depth in midfield if they’re to mount a serious challenge for promotion this season.

It’s an achievable target, and I think signing Garner on loan would be a smart move for all parties involved