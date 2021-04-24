‘Has plenty of experience at a high level’ – Middlesbrough enter hunt for Crystal Palace player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are facing a potential transfer tug-of-war with Nottingham Forest and Preston North End for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that all three clubs are eyeing the 34-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

But would that be a good signing? And do Boro need him?

Phil Spencer

This could prove to be a really good addition.

It’s no secret that Middlesbrough are looking for a goalkeeper and after a mixed season from Fulham loanee Marcus Bettinelii it’s essential that they get the right man.

Neil Warnock is after a solid, experienced goalkeeper to build confidence at the back and Hennessey seems to fit the bill.

Given his experience in the Premier League and on the international stage he’s a player who would be a great addition, the only issue could be his wage demands.

Middlesbrough are looking to cut costs and so it would have to be financially viable to come off.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be a very smart signing by Middlesbrough this summer, with Hennessey a very experienced and reliable keeper to look to bring into the Riverside.

Boro clearly need to add to their goalkeeping department in the summer and Neil Warnock will be wanting a new number one who he can rely on to not make mistakes at vital moments in matches. In that regard, Hennessey represents someone that would be an experienced head and a safe pair of hands.

The keeper has been part of squads that have both competed for and gained promotion to the Premier League during his career and he has been a good performer in the second tier and top-flight throughout his career.

He will be wanting to get regular game time now as he heads towards the latter years of his career, which is something that Boro would be able to offer him. It could therefore be a signing that makes sense for both parties.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a good signing for Middlesbrough.

Marcus Bettinelli hasn’t really lived up to expectations at The Riverside this season, so it is hard to see ‘Boro trying to extend his loan from Fulham beyond this summer.

As a result, it does seem as though Neil Warnock’s side will need to add to their options between the posts this summer, and Hennessey could be a good option for them.

He has plenty of experience at a high level, and with his contract expiring this summer, could be available on a free, and may well be open to a move elsewhere having fallen down the pecking order at Selhurst Park, meaning this could be one worth looking into for ‘Boro.