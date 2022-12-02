Has Pipa kicked on since leaving Huddersfield Town? We take a look

Fans of Huddersfield Town will remember the name of defender Pipa, who spent two years at the club before departing this summer.

The 24-year-old began his career in his native Spain with Espanyol, progressing through the B team and going on to make 13 appearances at senior level.

Pipa’s form for the La Liga outfit earned him a move to England with the Terriers in September 2020 and he quickly established himself as regular under fellow Spaniard Carlos Corberan, featuring 37 times in a season which saw Town narrowly avoid relegation.

He can play as a right-back in a four or as a right-wing back and his attacking talents were also on display as he contributed with two goals and four assists in his first year at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, his second season in West Yorkshire was much more frustrating. He missed a huge part of the first half of the season with a groin injury and the signing of Ollie Turton also meant that there was increased competition for places.

After making his comeback, his minutes remained limited, but he was restored to the starting line-up for the final few weeks of the season as Town secured their place in the play-offs. He also featured in all three of the club’s play-off games, showing the trust Corberan had in him.

This was evidenced further when Corberan was appointed as manager of Olympiacos in the summer and he opted to bring Pipa with him to Greece.

It was to be an unsuccessful stint for Corberan though and the 39-year-old was sacked after just 11 games in charge, before returning to England in October with West Bromwich Albion.

But Pipa remains with the club and he has featured in all but two of their league games so far, providing one assist.

He was also part of the side which made it through the Europa League qualifying stages and although Olympiacos only picked up two points in the group stage, Pipa did get to experience more European action as he featured in five of their six fixtures.

There are doubts, however, over Pipa’s future at the club. They faced his former club Huddersfield in a friendly this week in Marbella, with both clubs currently on a break for the World Cup, but he was not included in the squad which made the trip. According to a report in Yorkshire Live, Olympiacos are looking for a new right-back which means Pipa could soon be on the move again.

When fit, Pipa was a decent player for the Terriers and more than adapted to the Championship, so it will be interesting to see if any English clubs take advantage of his reported availability.