Has Nile John got a future at Tottenham amid EFL loan spell?

Nile John’s loan move from Tottenham Hotspur to Charlton Athletic has been an abject failure with the 19-year-old unable to make a single senior appearance for the Addicks.

Premier League loanees can have a huge impact in League One, as the Addicks manipulated to their advantage when they won promotion to the Championship in 2018/19, however the club has been a terrible destination for John and could end what appeared to be a strong relationship between the South Londoners and Spurs’ esteemed academy.

John’s current deal in North London runs until the end of next season, therefore there could be a chance for him to make up for lost time in the EFL next season, but for now, considering the treatment he has received at Charlton in the bottom half of League One, John does not seem to have a future at Spurs.

The midfielder has been an unused substitute five times and will probably play some senior minutes before the end of the season, but both parties desperately need to reflect on a very ill advised loan move, that may well turn out to have negatively impacted the player’s development.

There are six, arguably seven if you include Ben Watson, senior central midfielders above John in the pecking order at The Valley, and with the exception of Jake Forster-Caskey who has recently returned from injury and Scott Fraser who arrived towards the end of the January window, there were at least four players who stood in John’s way when he walked through the door.

Jackson has complemented John’s attitude around the training ground despite his lack of game time, which is commendable in what may have been a very chastening experience, but on the whole it has been a nightmare of a loan move for a young player.

Hopefully, John receives a platform in senior football next season, where he can showcase his true ability before his deal expires at Tottenham.