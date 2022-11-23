Has Niels Nkounkou got a future at Everton? Here’s how he has done so far at Cardiff City

It has been a challenging time for Niels Nkounkou since he joined Everton from Marseille in the summer of 2020.

The left-back’s first year at Goodison Park saw him make just seven first-team appearances across all competitions, which then led to him spending the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Standard Liege.

Although he became a more regular feature during his time with Belgium, Nkounkou was again allowed out on loan by Everton during the most recent summer transfer window.

This time, the 22-year-old headed to the Welsh capital, becoming one of a long list of players to link up with Championship side Cardiff City during the off-season.

Since then, Nkounkou has had something of a mixed time of things while featuring for the Bluebirds.

Having arrived at Cardiff in the final week of August, the full-back has gone on to appear in all 16 games the club have played since he made that move.

Of those matches, Nkoukou has started on 14 occasions, meaning he does seem to be getting the game time he will have wanted out of this move.

On the pitch, he has been a reasonably solid option for Cardiff as well, with his average WhoScored rating of 6.56 this season the eighth highest in the Bluebirds squad.

However, his loan club have still struggled in the Championship this season, with manager Steve Morison sacked just three weeks after Nkounkou’s arrival, to be replaced by Mark Hudson.

That though, has yet to prove to be enough to really turn things around for Cardiff, who have taken five wins and 17 points from the 16 games Nkounkou has played for them.

As a result, the Bluebirds currently sit 19th in the second-tier standings, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

That is something that perhaps does not bode particularly well for Nkounkou, when it comes to his chances of forcing his way into the side at Goodison Park, when he returns after his latest loan spell.

Indeed, with his contract at Everton set to enter the final 12 months when his time at Cardiff is over, that could be the Toffees’ last chance to generate a fee for the 22-year-old, and with Vitaliy Mykolenko established on the left-hand side of defence, they may feel that is their best option for Nkounkou.

With that in mind, it could be argued that amid a challenging if relatively productive loan spell at Cardiff so far, Nkounkou’s longer term prospects at Everton, may not look the most encouraging.