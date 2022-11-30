Has Nathan Tella got a future at Southampton? Here’s how he’s done so far at Burnley

It has been an outstanding season so far for Burnley in the Championship as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Clarets currently sit top of the table going into the World Cup break, three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and five clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers, who they beat 3-0 in the Lancashire derby at Turf Moor last time out.

Vincent Kompany rebuilt the squad in the summer, using his contacts to bring in a number of excellent signings. One of those players was midfielder Nathan Tella on loan from Premier League side Southampton.

There was some surprise among Saints fans that Tella was allowed to leave St Mary’s in August and he has made a significant impact during his time with the Clarets so far.

The 23-year-old has featured in every league game since his arrival at the club, with all but three of those appearances coming as starts. He has scored six goals and contributed one assist, providing a dangerous attacking threat to the side who are the top scorers in the division with 40 goals.

Given the competition for places out wide at the club, with Kompany also having the likes of Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Darko Churlinov at his disposal, it highlights how impressive Tella’s form has been that he has been able to establish himself as such a key player.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by his manager and Kompany has been full of praise for Tella.

“When you have a player who plays with a smile on his face it usually tells you everything,” Kompany told Lancashire Live in October. “I think that is what we have, he has a spring in his step and thinks he can do anything at the moment and we don’t want to stop that.

“He is a great lad around the dressing room for the team. As much as we know we don’t own the contract long term, he has blended in as if he is here for the next five or six years.

“That is what I want from all the loan players, they have to feel part of the club and they do. I don’t take that for granted. When you are a pro it is very demanding but I don’t take it for granted, he comes in every day and is doing well and is not changing his habits because he is doing well.”

The 36-year-old was also not concerned by the prospect of Tella being recalled in January.

“I am not even thinking about that, the main thing for me is to keep him improving and to keep him focussed on what he has to do,” Kompany said.

Perhaps one element of concern for Kompany will be the recent change of management at Southampton. Ralph Hasenhuttl was in charge when Tella was loaned out, but has since been sacked and replaced by Luton Town manager Nathan Jones.

With Jones having managed the Hatters in the Championship this season, he will no doubt have been aware of Tella’s abilities. The Saints are also struggling towards the bottom of the top flight, currently sitting 19th in the table, so Jones make take the opportunity to bring back such an in-form player.

While it is unknown at this point exactly what Jones will do, it is likely that he will be rewarded for his form at Burnley with an opportunity at his parent club at some point. But if the Saints do not see his future with them, the Clarets would certainly be happy to keep him around for longer.