Norwich City are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Canaries finished a disappointing 13th place in the table in their first year back in the division in the previous campaign.

David Wagner’s side have fared better so far this term, sitting seventh in the table going into the October international break.

The gap to the play-off places is just one point, with the automatic promotion places 11 points ahead after just 11 games.

A busy summer saw Wagner build a side he thought would be capable of fighting for a top six finish.

A number of fresh faces arrived at Carrow Road with the aim of bridging the gap to the top teams in the Championship.

Do Norwich City miss Milot Rashica?

However, the departure of Milot Rashica was a key exit from the club with the midfielder earning Norwich a reported £4.5 million from his sale to Besiktas.

Here we look at how Rashica has fared since signing for the Turkish side on a permanent basis…

Rashica spent last season out on loan in the Süper Lig with Besiktas’ rivals Galatasaray.

The playmaker was a key part of the team’s title triumph, sealing top spot in the table for the first time since 2019.

He contributed four goals and six assists from 26 appearances in the league, standing out as a key performer in the side.

Since making the switch to their rivals Besiktas, he has become a regular presence in the side.

The 27-year-old featured in six of the club’s first seven league games this season, including three starts.

Rashica has scored twice in the Süper Lig, in a 2-0 win over Sivasspor and a 4-2 loss to Adana Demirspor.

The Kosovo international also helped Besiktas qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

While his former side Galatasaray were earning a 3-2 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United, Besiktas were preparing for a 3-2 loss of their own to Swiss side Lugano.

A 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in their other group game means it will take a good run of results in their remaining games to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Should Norwich City have kept Milot Rashica?

Rashica has mostly been used as a starter for Besiktas, and is competing in Europe as well as at the top of the Süper Lig table.

The midfielder has performed well during his time in Turkey, becoming an important part of both the Galatasaray and Besiktas sides.

However, he never quite hit the ground running for Norwich when they were in the Premier League.

While he signed for a big price tag, he was unable to keep the Norfolk outfit in the top flight under Daniel Farke.

The 27-year-old moving on last summer was the right move, despite his performances in Turkey.

The fee earned for him helped the club’s financial situation, and got his wages off the books.

A clean break helped everyone move forward after a transfer move that never quite worked out for either party.