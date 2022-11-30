Has Matty Longstaff got a future at Newcastle United? Here’s how he has done so far at Colchester

Matthew Longstaff joined Colchester United during the summer transfer window as part of a season long loan agreement.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order of the Premier League side since the arrival of Eddie Howe as manager.

Longstaff had been a useful squad player under Steve Bruce, having emerged from the club’s academy system alongside his brother Sean.

But the ownership change at St James Park has seen many big money signings arrive as replacements for the 22-year old.

Longstaff initially went on loan last season to Mansfield Town, helping the side to the play-off places, with an impressive six goals from 16 appearances.

But he has returned to League Two with Colchester, featuring seven times so far this season for his new team.

The midfielder was thrown straight into the team having made a deadline day switch to United.

His first appearance came in a 1-1 draw with Hartlepool on 3 September, beginning a run of five games in the starting lineup.

However, he didn’t feature again until 19 November, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

A 21 minute cameo brought him back into the fold, having suffered a hamstring issue that kept him out of the side.

The Newcastle academy graduate has performed well for Colchester, but has not particularly stood out as a potential Premier League player.

The club are currently 22nd in the table, struggling in a relegation battle as they look to maintain their status as a Football League member.

The younger of the two Longstaff brothers will have to do something particularly special with his remaining time at the club to convince Howe that he still has a role to play with Newcastle.

That he has been loaned out to a fourth tier club indicates just what the Magpies think of his potential, especially given the talk surrounding another young prospect at the club in Elliot Anderson.

Longstaff will have the second half of the season to prove his worth, but it is unlikely that he has any future with Newcastle based on the trajectory of his parent club, as well as his performances with Colchester so far this campaign.