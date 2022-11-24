Has Luke Cundle got a future at Wolves? Here’s how he has done so far at Swansea City

Swansea City didn’t have the busiest of summer transfer windows but one addition that they did make saw Luke Cundle arrive on loan from Wolves.

The midfielder had been involved in the first-team squad at Molineux but he understandably failed to establish himself as a regular, so it was decided that a temporary switch would be best for his development.

And, the Swans were seen as the ideal place for Cundle to go due to the passing style that Russell Martin has brought to the Welsh side.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the 20-year-old hasn’t taken long to adapt to his new surroundings, with Cundle featuring in 11 games so far this season.

Whilst he is by no means one of the first names on the teamsheet for Martin, the youngster has played his part, including scoring one goal and registering one assist, the latter of which came in the derby win over Cardiff City.

However, it still feels as though there is more to come from Cundle and even though there is fierce competition for places in the more advanced midfield role he operates, he does have the talent to make a spot his own.

In terms of his Wolves prospects, new boss Julen Lopetegui will only be focused on keeping the team in the top-flight and it’s highly unlikely they will bring Cundle back in the New Year.

In the long-term, Cundle is still a player who is highly-rated at Molineux and they will be keeping an eye on his performances ahead of returning in the summer where he will bid to impress the Spanish coach.

