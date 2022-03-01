Has Kenny Dougall kicked on since leaving Barnsley for Blackpool?

When Kenny Dougall signed for Barnsley, there was optimism that he would play a key role as the club sought an immediate return to the championship.

Joining on an initial two-year deal from Sparta Rotterdam, the club statement that announced his signing declared he was their ‘number one’ transfer target that summer.

Despite this, things didn’t quite go to plan for the Australian midfielder at Oakwell.

After featuring heavily in the opening months of the season, Dougall suffered an ankle injury that left him out of the squad for over two months.

Upon his return, he featured less than he had done previously and eventually suffered another injury – a broken leg – in March 2019.

By the time Dougall was fit, Barnsley were now back in the Championship, but the midfielder struggled even more for game time, making just 12 appearances for The Reds, and only registering a whoscored rating of 6.45.

Things had stagnated for Dougall, but since joining Blackpool on a free transfer in October 2020, the Australian midfielder has kicked on – certainly from where was at after being released by Barnsley.

Dougall quickly established himself as a regular in the Blackpool team, making 40 appearances for The Tangerines in their promotion winning 2020/21 season, and registering a much improved whoscored rating of 6.94.

Goals are not something Dougall is known for being a deeper-lying midfielder, but he did manage four for the season, with three of them coming at a crucial time in the League One play-offs.

After scoring against Oxford United in the semi-final, Dougall netted both goals in Blackpool’s 2-1 win over Lincoln City at Wembley, firing The Tangerines into the Championship. Less than 12 months after being released by Barnsley, Dougall was Blackpool’s hero.

This season, Dougall has managed to kick on in the division above, remaining a regular in a Blackpool side that sits comfortably mid-table in the Championship – registering a 6.7 rating on whoscored.

When he left Barnsley, Dougall had been affected by injuries and struggled to establish himself as a first team Championship player, but since then, he has stayed relatively fit, helped Blackpool achieve promotion, and is well on his way to helping them comfortably maintain Championship status for next season.

Due to the above, Dougall has certainly kicked on since leaving Barnsley by managing to stay fit and establishing himself as a starter at a level he had previously failed to do so.